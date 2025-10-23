Sec 5 metro to be key Gurugram hub linking railway stn, SPR: Officials

The upcoming Sector 5 metro station is set to emerge as a major transit hub, connecting Gurugram railway station with the Bhondsi and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) corridors, officials said. The project, currently under planning and design, aims to ensure seamless connectivity between two metro lines, one elevated and the other at a lower level, both expected to share a common platform for easy transfers.

Earlier, HT had reported that the metro authorities planned to link the Sector 5 station to the railway station through a skywalk with escalators, but the state government decided in November last year to replace it with a dedicated spur line for improved integration.

A senior Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) official said the cost of constructing the Sector 5 station was “slightly on the higher side”, necessitating sanction from the Centre. The official, requesting anonymity, added that a supplementary Detailed Project Report (DPR) was being prepared as part of the approval process.

A Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) official said that in the first phase, civil work is underway on the stretch from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9. In the second phase, structural designs are being finalised for metro stations along the route from Sector 9 to Cyber City.

The Sector 5 station, the official said, took the longest time to finalise due to its technical complexities. “The location posed several challenges, primarily because of narrow roads and the station’s unique design as a junction for two metro lines. These factors required careful planning to ensure smooth execution and future operations,” the HMRTC official said.

She added that construction can begin only after the implementing agency for the Railway Station–Bhondsi corridor is finalised. “Multiple agencies have submitted bids for the project, and the selection process is expected to take another six to seven months,” the official said.