Sector 46 chokes again after brief rain, roads still waterlogged

A brief spell of rain on Tuesday evening once again brought Sector 46 to a standstill. Residents alleged that they have been grappling with constant waterlogging due to poor drainage and lack of sewage system. Waterlogging on the main road in Sector 46 on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Large stretches of road remained submerged more than 24 hours after the rain, leaving commuters exasperated, added residents.

Residents said that waterlogging, faulty drainage systems, and sewage backups have turned the area into an urban nightmare. “It’s like a never-ending caterpillar ride for us,” said Sushil Kumar, a resident of Sector 46. “The rain just makes everything worse. There is not a single road that doesn’t get waterlogged.”

Residents said infrastructure in the area has deteriorated over the past 3-4 years. Nitin Jain, a local, said, “The drainage is often blocked with filth, causing constant waterlogging. Workers rarely clean the drains, and even when they do, the relief is short-lived.”

“The water enters my house,” said Jain, adding that he has filed multiple complaints but no action has been taken so far.

Balbir Singh, another resident, expressed the same concerns and said, “Even after moderate rainfall, the drains get blocked. The last road construction was done three years ago, only in patches. The roads are riddled with cracks and potholes, making it difficult to commute.”

With waste lying unattended for days, the area has become a breeding ground for rodents, stray animals, and insects. “This is one of the oldest areas in the city, yet the condition has only worsened,” said Singh.

“Whenever it rains, Sector 46 just crumbles,” said another resident. “I usually avoid using my vehicle when heading to the nearby market, however, with waterlogged roads, broken footpaths, walking becomes a challenge,” he added.

Neeraj Yadav, MCG junior engineer said that the work is currently underway but was temporarily halted due to rain. He added that the drainage systems are cleaned regularly and assured that the main sections of the roads would be repaired before Diwali.