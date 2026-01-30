Sector 92: Stalled switching station project hitting power supply, say residents

Residents of Rising Homes (Sare Homes) in Sector 92 have raised concerns over prolonged delays in the installation of a 33KV switching station, alleging that the pending project is affecting power supply which may worsen with the upcoming summer. The land allocated for the power station. (HT)

According to the residents welfare association (RWA), all technical, financial and land-related formalities for the switching station have already been completed, but the project has yet to move into the execution stage.

The housing society has around 1,500 occupied flats with over 6,000 residents, and the population is expected to rise to nearly 10,000 within the next year. According to residents, their society faces power outage at least two times a day

“The builder had secured approvals for the infrastructure, and the plan, with an ultimate load of 13,520.58 KW and a contract demand of 15,022.87 KVA was re-approved by the chief engineer (commercial) office of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), Hisar, on February 17, 2025 for the proposed switching station,” said Col (retd) SS Mor, a resident.

According to DHBVN sales circulars ofMay 1 , 2025, the 33KV switching station is to be developed by the power utility. In compliance with the requirements, the builder handed over 400 square yards of land through a registered gift deed and deposited approximately ₹4.65 crore towards electrification charges, residents said.

The superintending engineer of DHBVN’s OP Circle-1 in Gurugram had communicated for initiation of the work, and the RWA also submitted a formal request in May 2025. However, residents claim that nearly a year later, there has been little progress.

In the absence of the switching station, the society is currently dependent on an old and overloaded 11KV power system, resulting in frequent outages, voltage fluctuations and damage to electrical appliances, said residents.

Praveen Malik, president of the RWA, said the association has repeatedly approached authorities to expedite the project. “This delay by the department is not only causing hardship for residents but is also leading to revenue loss. It has been more than a year since all required formalities were completed, yet the project has not moved forward. We have been continuously following up with the department, and even a complaint on the CM Window is still pending. Today, we have again submitted a letter to the chief engineer, smart grid, DHBVN, requesting that the process be expedited,” he said.

The RWA has urged DHBVN and the power ministry to conduct a site inspection, initiate construction on priority and provide a clear execution timeline in the larger public interest.

Manpal Dhull, DHBVN sub-divisional officer, Farrukhnagar, said that the builder failed to construct the 33kV switching station even after having adequate land earmarked for it as per policy.

“He had deposited a bank guarantee for the construction which we had to get liquidated after his failure,” he said.

Dhull said that it has come to light that his bank guarantee is inadequate to get the station constructed so they are taking necessary steps to ensure that the builder deposits the additional amount.

“However, looking at the issues faced by the residents, senior officials of the smart city division have already issued directions to proceed for tendering to finalise a firm for construction of the switching station at earliest,” the Dhull said, adding that the process to float a tender has already been undertaken and efforts are being made so that consumers don’t suffer due to outages or voltage issues.