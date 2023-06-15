Gurugram: A senior executive of an automobile company was allegedly duped of ₹8.34 lakh by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of reviewing and rating movies, Gurugram police said on Thursday. Ggm man loses ₹ 8.34 lakh to cyber frauds

Investigators said the victim, identified as Gaurav Gupta, (36), is a resident of Sector 91. He had received a message on Telegram for a part time online job in December last year. Police said the job offer was from a woman who got him connected with two other suspects after he expressed his interest.

As per police, Gupta invested a total of ₹8.34 lakh in instalments that was allegedly required to rate the movies. After the cyber frauds refused to repay the amount along with the hefty profits shown to have earned by him that he suspected foul play.

“Initially, the cyber frauds made him spend small amounts and promised hefty commissions. He lost a sum of ₹8.4 lakh in total,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Cyber Crime (west) police station.

On Gupta’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Wednesday, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an investigation is underway and the suspects will be traced at the earliest.

