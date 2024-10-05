Senior citizens vote for good infra in Ggn, Badshahpur

Senior citizens across the Gurgaon and Badshahpur constituencies turned up in significant numbers at polling stations on Saturday, defying long queues and hot weather to cast their votes. Many arrived with the assistance of family members or volunteers, while polling staff made special arrangements, such as providing wheelchairs, to accommodate those with mobility issues. Elderly citizens across the Gurgaon and Badshahpur constituencies turned up in significant numbers at polling stations on Saturday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

Seventy-two-year-old Rajesh Malhotra, who has been voting since 1965, shared his thoughts: “I have been voting in every election since 1965, and each time it feels just as important.”

Gurugram district, which includes Gurgaon, Badshahpur, Sohna, and Pataudi constituencies, has 1,507 polling booths serving 1,504,959 registered voters, according to Election Commission data. Despite challenges such as the heat and mobility issues, senior citizens made their voices heard, advocating for better governance and more accountability from civic agencies.

Many voters expressed frustration with the state government, citing unresolved issues such as bad roads, waterlogging, and sanitation problems. Nirmal Sethi, a resident of Sushant Lok 1, criticised the government’s inaction and said that her house had flooded three times in the last few years due to waterlogging, adding that the authorities have failed to address it. “The problem of sanitation, waste management, flooding, and bad roads has remained unsolved. No development has taken place in the last several years, and whoever wins needs to change this,” she said.

Meanwhile, Col. (Retd) Suwarn Singh, 82, shared his hopes for better healthcare and elder support: “I have been voting in every election for decades, and I am here again for a better healthcare system and support for the elderly.” Similarly, many senior citizens expressed a desire for improved public services and infrastructure.

Similarly, 98-year-old Dropti Nagpal, a resident of Sector 14, echoed the same as many senior citizens and noted that it is the duty of all eligible individuals to vote. “I have always voted in assembly and general elections and never missed it since 1947. I have always felt that voting is our duty to strengthen democracy. I have voted to strengthen the agenda of development this time,” she added.

While there was significant criticism of the state government, some senior citizen voters supported the initiatives of the union government. Dr SN Prasad, 80, a resident of Malibu Towne, commended the progress made under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s leadership. “The health facilities have improved, and schemes such as Ayushman Bharat have helped improve lives. The road infrastructure and expressway built by the government have also boosted development. However, there is no doubt that the health facilities in Gurugram need to be enhanced.”

Though most senior citizens voiced concerns about civic issues, there was a consensus on the importance of voting. Many stressed the need to keep politics away from religious and caste divides to maintain national unity.

“The elections should not divide the people in the name of caste and community. We have to live together and work with each other after the elections are over whatever may be the results of these politics,” said Suresh Yadav, XX, a resident of Badshahpur.