Seven suspects held in Gurugram for assaulting Huda Gymkhana staff

Police on Saturday arrested seven suspects for allegedly assaulting two employees of Huda Gymkhana in Sector 4 over suspicion of theft, Gurugram police said.

Gurugram, India-June 03, 2023:

The two employees alleged that the suspects had attacked them with iron rods, sticks and knives on Friday evening and tried to kill them. Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and are stable, police added.

According to the police, they received a call on Friday evening and were told that some visitors were creating a ruckus inside the Huda Gymkhana and assaulted the manager and supervisor. A team from Sector 9 police station was sent to the spot.

Abu Bakr Siddiq alias Washir (45), who hails from Tripura and works as a manager in the swimming pool, said that around 2pm, seven people paid ₹2,000 online and booked a slot for swimming.

“After their swimming session, they went to the changing room and alleged that their money was stolen. We told them that no one had entered the room, but they were not ready to listen and assaulted us,” Washir said.

Washir further said that he along with supervisor Sajid Khan were sitting at the reception when the incident took place.

Varun Dhaiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “The suspects had attacked Khan with a knife. They also broke the furniture before fleeing,” he said.

A case under Section 147 (riot), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (assault), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspects at Sector 9A police station, said police.

The suspects were arrested and have been identified as Bharat Kumar, Kamlesh Singh, Deepak Kumar, Rakesh Singh, Gagan Yadav, Jatin Kumar and Lalit — all residents of Gurugram, police added.

