Seven get life term for 2017 gang-rape of two women, robbery

The court of additional district and sessions judge on Friday sentenced seven members of the ‘Axel gang’, also known as the ‘Banwariya gang’ to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹65,000 in the 2017 Mandpura gang-rape and robbery case. The court acquitted one other gang member due to lack of evidence.

On January 28, 2017, two women were gangraped inside their residence at Mandpura village in Pataudi, adjoining a factory and poultry farm. The employees of the factory were also robbed of their valuables after they were held hostage.

According to the complaint filed by factory owner Pritam Singh, more than eight armed assailants posing as police officers barged into their rooms and gangraped two women for over four hours. They also cooked food before leaving the place. The assailants robbed the residents of cash, jewellery and other valuables. An FIR was registered at Pataudi police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

Gurugram police formed a team comprising inspector Yaswant Yadav and sub-inspector Surender Kumar to trace the assailants.

In September 2017, the team led by now assistant commissioner of police Yashwant Yadav busted the gang and arrested eight members.

The suspects were identified as Dharmu alias Hemant, Munna alias Ayaan, Lambu alias Tulli, Rajbir alias Nahar, Naresh alias Sandeep, Raka alias Jitender, Sunil Kumar alias Sagar and Naveen. Rajbir was the kingpin of the gang.

All of them were sent into judicial custody and during their interrogation, horrific details of over 150 similar cases were revealed. They were also found involved in the gang-rape of two minor girls in Dingerheri village and two murders.

