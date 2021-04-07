Single-day Covid spike at 611, highest in 2021

The single-day spike in Covid-19 infections on Wednesday hit its highest this year, with Gurugram recording 611 new infections, as per the health department data. The count of active cases reached 3,905, almost a sixfold increase in the numbers over the last three weeks, with the health department officials deciding to increase the number of containment zones as they are anticipating a further surge

The highest number of containment zones in the city was reported in November, when around 140 such zones were notified by the district administration. At present, there are 35 containment zones in the city.

“We will recommend an increase in the containment zones on Thursday as there is a rise in the number of cases and localised spreads are being identified so that these are contained. We have also asked authorities to strictly implement Covid protocols. With the rising number of cases, these zones have already been increased from 12 to 35,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, who also said that the department was expecting a rise in cases for a few weeks.

To check the spread, Yadav said that they have increased testing from 3,000 to 5,000 and further to 7,000 over the last 10 days, adding that the same may be increased if necessary. “The number of beds reserved in hospitals has been increased from 35% to 50%. We have also permitted vaccination in condominiums, offices and factories,” he said.

On Wednesday, the health department also launched a major exercise to inoculate factory workers and executives in collaboration with local industrial associations. “Four session sites were set up in industrial areas and 121 persons were vaccinated at IMT Manesar, 283 in Sector 37, 147 in GIA Sector 14, and 219 in Udyog Vihar,” said Yadav, adding that strict enforcement of Covid safeguards and increase in testing will help contain the spread.

As per the data shared by the health department, 6,454 persons received Covid jabs on Wednesday, with 3,911 at government facilities and 2,543 at private hospitals.

Officials said that despite a record single-day spike on Wednesday, no Covid deaths were reported.