Sister-in-law killed 15-year-old after he learned about her illicit extramarital affair
Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her brother-in-law. According to the police, Jaitun Khatun is accused of smothering and killing Mr X (15) on June 12 and trying to pass it off as a natural death.
Jaitun, a resident of Dhoj in Faridabad, married Mr X’s brother, a truck driver by profession, in December 2021. According to Narender Kadian, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Mr X went to Jaitun’s parents’ home on June 11 to escort her back to her in-laws.
“He met a few of her relatives who told him that Jaitun was in a relationship with another man. They also told him that she eloped with the man before her wedding, and that her family forced her to get married,” he said.
Following this, Mr X used the information to coerce her into getting involved with him. Jaitun refused and Mr X threatened to disclose her affair to the family. “She got scared and planned to kill him, in consultation with her boyfriend,” Kadian said.
Jaitun smothered Mr X to death on June 12 while he was sleeping in his room. She had given him sedatives mixed in milk, after all her family members left for work.
Kadian further informed that she broke down and confessed to the crime during questioning. “She killed him because she was scared and showed no remorse,” he said.
A case has been registered against Jaitun under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. She was sent to 14-days judicial custody on Tuesday after being produced in court.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
