Six vehicles used in illegal sand mining seized in Haryana’s Nuh

A team from the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau seized four trucks and two tractor trolleys that were allegedly carrying stones and sand mined illegally from six areas of Nuh, police said on Friday. The police launched a campaign against illegal mining after they received several complaints and have requested the locals to inform them if they come across illegal mining taking place in the area. (HT Archive)

Based on a tip-off, different police teams were sent to Tauru, Punhana, Pingawan and Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh to carry out raids and stop illegal quarrying.

Nuh superintendent of police, Narender Bijarniya, said that the men who were involved in the illegal mining fled the spot and abandoned their loaded vehicles. “The teams have impounded the vehicles and have deployed personnel in the areas which were already under the scanner,” he said.

Bijarniya said the team seized two tractors filled with sand from the Klinger and Thekra crossing of Nuh. “Three trucks were seized from Jhimrawat, Tauru and Punhana out of which two trucks were found loaded with stones. One truck and two tractors were seized from Ferozepur Jhirka, Pinagawan and Nuh. Preliminary investigation revealed that illegal mining is still being done by the men in these areas,” he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and mining act against more than a dozen locals involved in illegal mining, police said.

Mining officer (Gurugram and Nuh), Anil Kumar, said that penalties worth over ₹1.39 crore have been imposed and 201 vehicles have been impounded for allegedly being involved in illegal mining in Nuh and Gurugram over the past 10 months. “Apart from penalties, 82 cases have been registered against offenders in both districts. Our teams are actively working to track illegal mining activities in at least six sensitive villages in the Nuh district,” he said.