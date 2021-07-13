Spas under police scanner over illegal activities, norm violations

The police on Tuesday constituted four teams to keep a check on spas after receiving several complaints of illegal activities at such establishments across the city.

According to the police, over 20 owners and managers of spas were booked in the last 10 days for operating without permission, even before the government allowed their resumption on Sunday, for exceeding 50% capacity and operating beyond 8pm, in violation of the latest lockdown orders, and running prostitution rackets in the guise of massage packages.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police for Gurugram, said that the teams have been formed to check illegal activities taking place in some spas. “We have asked spa owners to maintain records and not to indulge in any illegal activity, as some were found conducting illegal activities in the garb of spa business. Recently, spa owners and managers were booked for operating their centres even during the lockdown. With the new order to operate at 50% capacity, it is important to keep a close watch on their activities,” he said.

All station house officers were asked to compile a list of spas in their area and to check their records regularly. They were also warned of strict action in case of laxity or cahooting with spa owners.

As per the order issued on Sunday by Vijai Vardhan, the state chief secretary, spas have been allowed to open from 6am to 8pm, with appropriate Covid-19 safeguards, and operate at 50% of their capacity.

The police will also check the verification status of staff deployed at spas and those found working without certification will also be booked, said Rao. Plainclothes personnel are also deployed near commercial complexes and areas where maximum spas are operational, the police said.