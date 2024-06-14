Speeding tractor kills 21-yr-old man in Gurugram

A 21-year-old man was killed after a tractor speeding in the wrong direction ran over his two-wheeler at New Palam Vihar on Thursday afternoon, police said on Friday, adding that the suspect is at large. The incident occurred at around 1.15pm on Thursday on Sai Kunj Chauma Road (Representational Image)

The incident occurred at around 1.15pm on Thursday on Sai Kunj Chauma Road, when the victim, identified by police as Manoj Kumar Jha, was going home to New Palam Vihar Phase 3 after visiting a temple. Public relations officer (Gurugram police) Sandeep Kumar said the CCTV footage revealed the tractor did not have a number plate. “The driver fled from the spot. We were trying to trace him,” he said.

Police said Jha was on his scooter, when the tractor transporting a trolley loaded with soil rammed into his two-wheeler.

The victim had recently graduated in computer science from a private university and was set to join an IT firm at Saket, Delhi on Monday.

Police said the tractor ran over Jha when he reached the main road. The impact left him with severe injuries to his abdomen and legs, said a senior officer. “Despite his condition, Jha managed to call his mother, after which she rushed to the scene with his uncle,” he added.

According to the officer, a passerby noticed the victim lying in a pool of blood and informed the police control room. “An emergency response vehicle arrived promptly and he was taken to a private hospital in Palam Vihar, where he succumbed during treatment,” he said.

An FIR was filed against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station.