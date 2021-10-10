State industrial corporation recovers 650 cr in dues from factory owners

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation has collected ₹650 crore, including ₹80 crore from the Gurugram-Manesar industrial complex, in dues from factory owners across the state, Sunil Sharma, director (estates) HSIIDC and state coordinator for industries said at a press briefing on Sunday at the Huda Gymkhana Club in Sector 29.

Sharma said that this has been the highest recovery of dues in a three-four month period, which comes after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced rebate for allottees to pay dues pertaining to plot cost, extension fees and other heads.

“Around 5,000 unit holders have taken advantage of the rebate in three to four months from May onwards. From Gurugram, we have earned ₹80 crore and this happened after chief minister announced rebate on interest and penal charges on pending payment for plots, enhancement, maintenance and extension fees,” Sharma said.

He said that rebates amounting to ₹350 crore were given to the unit holders.

During the past year, the corporation has managed to rope in 20 large investors who have committed to large-scale investments to set up manufacturing and processing plots across the state. “At IMT Kharkhouda, we have managed to sell 1,900 plots through e-auction and 1,400 would be put on block as a large number of industrialists have expressed their interest,” Sharma said.

Sharma also said that the deal to allot 900 acres to Maruti Suzuki is also in the final stages and land would be allotted through e-auction. “This land has also been identified in Kharkhouda and it is expected that a large number of ancillary units would also come up there,” he said.

Referring to IMT Manesar and Udyog Vihar industrial estate, he said that several demands of the unit owners have been accepted and their problems resolved in the past year. “We have set up an online portal to manage the industrial estates and resolve the grievances of the portal. Problems faced by industrialists are being solved,” Sharma said.

Many industry owners present on the occasion also said that the situation has started to improve after the Covid-19 pandemic caused setbacks. “Things are improving and if the support from the government continues, industry will generate more jobs and revenues,” Ashok Kohli, the president of Chamber of Industries, Udyog Vihar, said.

