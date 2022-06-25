Structural experts sought to conduct audit of audit of 60 condominiums

Gurugram: The Gurugram administration and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday sought expressions of interest from private firms for conducting structural audits of nearly 60 condominiums in the district, said officials.

Residents of these condominiums have been complaining about poor construction of buildings and structural problems for the past two years, they said.

The move came after the state government directed the officials concerned to inspect and conduct audits of all housing projects which face structural complaints against them, after six floors of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram Sector 109 collapsed partially on February 10, killing two people. Residents from several condominiums across the city have been protesting against the developers and the authorities for structural audits on their respective housing complexes since then. According to the district administration, a panel comprising structural experts will be formed by mid-July and required work will be allotted to them in the next 15 days. The cost for works will be borne by the developers, said the authorities, adding that interested firms must submit application by July 12.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that private firms with expertise in structural audit will also be included in the panel. “The structural audit will be carried out in three phases, and structural experts will inspect all the sites concerned during the process.” The auditors will submit reports for the same to a district level committee, which was formed to probe the Chintels Paradiso incident.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that the empanelled firms must have a minimum experience of 10 years in structural auditing and designing, and have annual turnover of at least ₹2 crore between 2017 and 2020. “We will ensure transparency during the audit process,” Yadav said.

