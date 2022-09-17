SUV rams into tractor-trolley in Gurugram; three severely injured

Gurugram:

Three people were severely injured after a car rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying iron rods and girders on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway during the early hours of Saturday, police said. The front section of the car was completely mangled and the iron rods pierced through the vehicle.

According to police, the accident was reported around 4.30am by a passerby. The SUV carrying five people, including two women, crashed into the tractor-trolley near a gas station after crossing Sector 31. Rahul Kumar, an autorickshaw driver and eyewitness, said, “I was going to Sector 38 when the accident took place. I pulled the brakes, parked my auto and ran towards the SUV. There were five people in the car and the two in front were bleeding profusely as their shoulder, neck and chest were pierced by iron rods. Other commuters and staff from the nearby petrol pump come to help within 10 minutes,” he said.

The passengers were rescued from the vehicle and the police control room was informed. The injured were later taken to a hospital in an ambulance, except one. Sahil Singh, another auto driver, took one of the passengers to the hospital as he was critically injured. “I could only take one while others were taken in an ambulance. The rods injured the two passengers in the front seats, piercing the neck of the man sitting behind the wheel,” he said.

Mukesh Kumar, a worker at the nearby petrol pump, said that they heard a loud noise when the accident happened and ran towards the spot. “We are not sure if the tractor was moving or stationary. The SUV was speeding and it seems to have lost control and rammed into the tractor. The two women passengers were rescued in a state of trauma. The damaged car was moved to the side of the road after an hour,” he said.

Police said the accident led to a traffic jam on the expressway which was cleared by 6.30pm.

According to preliminary information, the car was coming from Delhi towards Sector 51 in Gurugram. The tractor-trolley driver is absconding, police informed. Dr Kavita, assistant commissioner of police, said that they received the information within minutes of the accident. “A patrolling team, along with a team from the Sector 40 police station reached the spot and sent the injured to hospital in an ambulance. We are yet to register a case as the victims are not in a condition to record their statements and doctors have declared them unfit. We have identified the tractor driver and SUV owner. Our teams are also scanning CCTV footage to determine the exact sequence of the accident,” she said.

