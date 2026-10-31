Taxi overturns after three-vehicle collision in Gurugram, driver injured
The driver's identity had not been established till Saturday morning. The occupants of the other two vehicles escaped without any major injuries.
A man was seriously injured as his taxi overturned after three vehicles collided on the Golf Course connecting road in DLF Phase 1 in Gurugram late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.
The accident occurred around 1.30am beneath the Rapid Metro corridor, when three vehicles collided with each other. According to eyewitnesses, the impact caused the taxi to overturn in the middle of the road, trapping its driver inside.
Passersby and security personnel rushed to the spot after hearing the impact and helped pull the driver out of the overturned vehicle before taking him to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
The driver's identity had not been established till Saturday morning. The occupants of the other two vehicles escaped without any major injuries.
DLF patrol teams and local police reached the spot after receiving information about the collision. A crane was deployed to remove the overturned taxi and the other damaged vehicles from the road. Traffic movement was partially affected until the vehicles were cleared.
No FIR yet; probe on
Police have yet to register an FIR in the case. Investigators will examine footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area and record the injured driver's statement to establish the sequence of events and determine the cause of the collision.
Eyewitnesses said vehicles were travelling at high speeds on the road when one of them allegedly lost control, triggering the collision. However, police have yet to establish the circumstances leading to the accident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.