Teen boy stopped, assaulted by society guards for trying to visit Diwali fair

A teenage boy, who had come to see the Diwali fair organised in a housing society in Sector 49 here, was allegedly abused and thrashed with kicks and sticks by the guards, police said on Monday.

An FIR has been registered with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the justice juvenile act at Sector 50 police station, they said.

According to the police the incident happened on Saturday evening at the gate of the Orchid Petal Society in sector 49 where a Diwali fair was underway. The teenage boy was also going there to visit the fair but he was stopped at the gate and was thrashed.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of a 15-year-old teenager, a resident of Valley View Estate Society, her son left home with his friends at around 7.30 pm on Saturday to visit the fair.

"When my son along with his friends reached the society gate, the guards posted at the gate of the society and some residents stopped them. My son and his friends waited at the gate of the society for a long time and requested the guards that uncle let us go inside, but the guard suddenly started abusing them," she said.

"When my son protested against the abuse, the guards started beating him and also beat up two friends of my son. Apart from the guards, there were some people who were not in the guard's dress who also threatened to kill my son," she added.

Police said the boy is a class 10 student of a private school who informed his parents about the incident after returning from society. His mother rushed to the police with him on Sunday.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered against unknown security guards of the society under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 75 of the juvenile justice act at Sector 50 police station on Sunday.

"We have lodged an FIR and are investigating the matter. The suspect guards are absconding and we are conducting raids to nab them. Further probe is underway," said inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of sector 50 police station.

