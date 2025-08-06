Tesla signs 9-yr lease for sprawling Sohna Rd hub in Gurugram

Global electric vehicle giant Tesla has signed a nine-year lease for a 33,475 sq ft facility at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road, Gurugram, marking its first service centre, delivery hub, and retail store in Delhi-NCR, according to lease documents accessed by HT. Tesla’s first showroom in India in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

The move, a major boost to Gurugram’s commercial and automobile landscape, is a key step in Tesla’s phased expansion into India and comes on the heels of its retail debut in Mumbai with a flagship outlet at Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The lease agreement was registered on July 28 between Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd and three lessors – Garwal Properties Pvt Ltd, Orchid Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd, and Suncity Real Estate LLP. The lease became effective from July 15.

Under the deal, Tesla will pay a monthly rent of ₹40.17 lakh with a security deposit of ₹2.41 crore. The lease includes a three-year lock-in period, and the rent will increase annually by 4.75%, according to real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix, which reviewed the lease deed.

The total super built-up area of the leased space is 50,914 sq ft, while the usable area spans 33,475 sq ft on the ground floor.

The space will be delivered in a warm shell condition, meaning Tesla will handle all interior furnishing and fit-outs to meet its operational needs. In line with its global retail model, the facility will integrate a customer-facing showroom, after-sales service centre, and vehicle delivery outlet.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder of CRE Matrix and Indextap.com, said Tesla has entered the NCR market at a rental premium. “Tesla’s Sohna Road location comes at about 6% higher than the prevailing market rate for similar properties. The area is already known as NCR’s luxury automobile servicing hub and offers a talent pool well-versed in high-end automotive services,” Gupta said.

The lease agreement confirms that the premises are fully approved for commercial operations. The building has valid permits and an occupation certificate issued on November 6, 2009, and is free of legal encumbrances. All utilities and supporting infrastructure are in place, according to the documentation.

Tesla’s arrival in Gurugram is expected to spur further development along the Sohna Road corridor, already home to showrooms and service centres of major luxury carmakers. The move reinforces Gurugram’s reputation as a top destination for global tech and mobility companies, signalling renewed commercial momentum and investor interest in the region.