Three arrested for killing man during robbery in Gurugram

Three suspects were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a man during a robbery in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday. Investigators said the arrests came over three weeks after the murder.

Police said the body of deceased Jitender, 36, was found in a pile garbage dumped on an empty plot on April 16 with deep injuries on the head, face, neck and other body parts.

Police said that the deceased used to stay in a rented accommodation in Sector-37 with his wife. Police added that Jitender’s wife was searching for him since the night of April 15 after he had not returned home. When his body was found the next morning, an FIR against was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-10 police station.

Investigators said that after initial investigation, it had come to light that he was brutally hit multiple times with stones and bricks.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (Crime-I), said that the suspects — Anil Kumar, Surat and Jagat, all aged 26-30 years — had murdered Jitender to steal his money and other valuables to purchase drugs.

“Jitender had had left home to purchase groceries when the trio targeted him. They killed him when he resisted the robbery. They stole his money and mobile phone which they used to buy drugs,” he said.

Sangwan said that the trio were drug addicts who used to purchase drugs daily.

“During initial interrogation, the trio confessed they had robbed others in the area too, but Jitender was the first person they had killed. We were investigating to ascertain the identity of others the suspects targeted,” he said.

Sangwan said that the trio was cut off from their families and used to sleep on roads. They were incapable of doing any physical labour and thus could not work anywhere due to their drug addiction, police said.