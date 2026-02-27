Three gang-rape Nepalese woman who fell asleep in auto-rickshaw; one arrested, two on the run

Three men have been booked for allegedly gang-raping a 24-year-old woman after offering her a ride in their auto-rickshaw in Gurugram, police said on Thursday. One of the accused has been arrested, while two others remain on the run. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said one of the accused, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested within hours of the FIR being lodged. (Representational image)

Police said the woman, a Nepalese national, lives and works in Kurukshetra. She had come to Ashok Vihar in Sector 5 on Monday evening to meet a friend. After being unable to meet the friend, she planned to return home and hired an auto-rickshaw to the Gurugram interstate bus terminal.

According to investigators, the auto driver noticed her falling asleep in his vehicle and allegedly diverted the vehicle and took the woman to his rented accommodation in Naharpur Rupa, where he and two others sexually assaulted her repeatedly the entire night.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said the woman approached the police on Tuesday morning, following which an FIR was registered at Gurugram Sadar police station under Section 70(1) (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said with the woman’s assistance, investigators were able to locate the auto-rickshaw driver’s residence.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said one of the accused, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested within hours of the FIR being lodged. “The victim was taken for a medical examination and it was prima facie established that she was raped,” he said.

Crime branch teams are conducting searches to arrest the remaining two suspects, he added.

