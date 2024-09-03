Three injured in road rage attack near Conscient One Mall in Gurugram

Three individuals were severely injured, one of them suffering a fracture, after being brutally assaulted by nine armed suspects in an incident of road rage near Conscient One mall in Sector 109, police said on Tuesday. The attack happened when the victims failed to reverse their SUV to allow the suspects to leave a parking lot, police added. Following a heated exchange, the two suspects left the scene and returned with seven others, who then proceeded to attack the victims and damaged their SUV, police added. Screengrab from the footage of the attack captured by the dashcam of another vehicle present at the scene. (HT Photo)

The injured victims were identified as Manish Yadav, 48, of Sector 5, his nephew Vikas Yadav, 26, of Ashok Vihar Phase-II, and Vikas’s friend Lokendra Singh, 25, of Sector 6. Police said that Manish sustained a fracture in his right arm, while Vikas and Lokendra suffered multiple blunt force injuries to their limbs, head, and chest. The suspects are still at large.

The incident occurred around 11pm on Sunday when the trio reached the mall in their Tata Safari to have a late-night meal at nearby roadside eateries. According to police, Vikas was trying to park the SUV in an empty plot next to the mall, which was being used as a parking area.

A senior police officer stated that as the trio were entering the parking space, two suspects in a Mahindra Thar were leaving, and an argument broke out over reversing the vehicles. “The Thar occupants asked the trio to reverse their Safari and make way for them, but they could not as another car was lined up behind them,” the officer added.

Manish stepped out of the Safari to confront the suspects, at which point the Thar driver rammed the Safari and fled the scene while threatening the victims with dire consequences, the officer added. Investigators said that minutes later, nine suspects in the Thar and a Scorpio-N, both with temporary number plates, returned to the scene and attacked the Safari.

The suspects dragged the victims out of their vehicle and assaulted them with wooden bats, iron rods, and hockey sticks. They also damaged Manish’s SUV before fleeing, police said. The victims were later taken to Manipal Hospital in New Palam Vihar by Vikas, where hospital staff alerted the police.

Inspector Ashok Kumar, station house officer of Bajghera police station, called it a clear case of road rage. He said that the identities of three suspects have been confirmed and that all involved will be arrested soon. “The entire incident was captured on a dashcam of a car behind the Safari. The armed suspects are clearly visible in the video assaulting the trio,” Kumar added.

On Manish’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20,000 and more but less than ₹1 lakh) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bajghera police station on Monday night.