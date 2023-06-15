Three more agencies roped in for waste processing at Gurugram’s Bandhwari

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has hired three new agencies to remove waste from the Bandhwari landfill and to also set up processing units at the landfill within a month. The new agencies will each clear and process 200,000 tonnes of waste from the landfill.

Officials said they will issue a work tender to the agencies and the capacity of waste processing will increase from July 1. (Praveen Kumar/HT)

MCG officials said the waste will be processed at the plant and will be cleared in a timebound manner. Officials said they will issue a work tender to the agencies and the capacity of waste processing will increase from July 1.

PC Meena, MCG commissioner, said they are involving more private agencies to expedite legacy waste processing at Bandhwari given that monsoon is due to reach Delhi-NCR by July. “Under the contract, the new agencies will be given responsibility to process five lakh (500,000) metric tonnes each of legacy waste. Even Delhi processes 20,000 metric tonnes daily and we want to touch that figure so that the site can be cleared within eight months,” he said.

Meena said they are trying to start work as soon as possible as the rains might delay the timeline for processing waste. “We have to process 8.6 lakh (860,000) metric tonnes of waste between January and June and have plans to increase the speed of waste remediation,” he said.

The new agencies will use latest machines to segregate the waste into different categories such as organic fines, bricks, stones, plastics, metals and cloth rags, and send them for disposal in an eco-friendly manner, said officials.

MCG has already received approval from the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) department to spend ₹132 crore to hire private companies for legacy waste treatment.

There are currently five private agencies processing legacy waste at Bandhwari and their number will increase to eight from July.

Of them, four have been given the contract to process 200,000 metric tonnes of waste each, and one has been given the contract to process 900,000 metric tonnes of waste. Of the 900,000 metric tonnes, the firm has processed 400,000 metric tonnes already, said officials.

MCG has decided to impose a penalty on private companies, involved in processing legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill, for delaying the process.

“Now the daily activities will be monitored and if we fine any negligence, a penalty will be imposed on the agency concerned,” said Pradeep Kumar, MCG joint commissioner.

MCG officials said the work order for the five companies were given in February this year, but there was a delay in starting work and completing the assigned targets. “There is a clause in the contract that allows us to penalise the company and we will act on that,” said Kumar.

In April, MCG had imposed a fine of ₹1.6 crore on four private agencies for the delay , which works out to ₹40.59 lakh on each firm. Three of the four agencies were penalised for a delay in starting the process to treat waste and their poor performance and a fourth agency was penalised for not installing machinery at the site to start the process, said officials.

