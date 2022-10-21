Three more from family injured in Manesar explosion dead, toll now 6

Three more members of a family, who sustained severe burn injuries after illegally stored firecrackers and chemicals at their home in Nakhrola village in Manesar triggered an explosion on October 12, succumbed to injuries at Safdarjung hospital, police said on Friday.

They said with the latest deaths, the toll from the explosion is now six and none of those injured in the explosion has survived.

Police said Jai Bhagwan, the family head, was first to succumb on October 13. His son Manish (21) and Subhas, husband of his wife’s sister, died on October 14. Later, on October 16, Bhagwan’s daughter Chhavi (11) died during the course of treatment. Bhagwan’s son Tanuj (9), and their relative Vishnu Kant (30) died of infection and other complications on Thursday.

Investigators, quoting doctors, said the adults had sustained around 90% burns from the explosion which had blown away the walls and roof of the house. The incident took place between 3.30pm and 4pm, as per police. Bhagwan allegedly used to manufacture crackers illegally inside his residence, police said.

After the explosion, police registered an FIR against Jai Bhagwan under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Explosives Act at the Kherki Daula police station on the night of October 12.

Inspector Rajender Singh, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said it was unfortunate that none of the injured persons survived. “Even the children, who had 30% to 40% burn injuries as per doctors, died,” he said, adding that they received the information about the fresh deaths on Friday.

Singh said though the lone suspect (Bhagwan) in the case is dead, the investigation will continue to nail those supplied raw materials to Bhagwan for manufacturing illegal crackers.

Sanjam Deep, sarpanch of Nakhrola village, said Bhagwan’s wife Bhagrati (42) and 17-year-old daughter Muskan were the only ones from the family to survive the explosion. Deep said Bhagwan’s third daughter Komal is married and was not at home at the time of the explosion.

“The mother and daughter were in another room, which was not damaged by the explosion and thus they survived,” she said.

Deep said villagers are pooling money for the two women and the neighbouring village chief, public representatives and NGO were also extending financial assistance to the widow and daughter.

At least 50 teams of police, crime investigation units (CIA) and chief minister’s flying squad are conducting raids at Pataudi, Sohna, Farrukhnagar and Gadoli village that are infamous for manufacture and sale of banned firecrackers.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), chief minister’s flying squad, said they have conducted over 70 raids this month and have seized over 15,000 kilograms of traditional crackers. “The crackers were seized majorly from godowns and suppliers who were transporting them from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. We have arrested 50 persons involved in manufacturing and selling banned crackers,” he said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said over 50,000 banned firecrackers were smuggled into Gurugram this October. “Our teams are deployed near the market areas in plainclothes to keep a check on sale of firecrackers. Teams are recovering banned crackers from locals daily,” he said.

Sangwan said the maximum sale of firecrackers is expected on Saturday, two days before Diwali. “We have set up barricades at 40 locations, including borders points to Nuh, Rajasthan and Delhi. Over 10,000 kilos of banned crackers were sized from wholesale outlets in Gadoli, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar where shopkeepers were openly selling them at a discounted price,” he said.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on October 10 banned the manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers, except green crackers, until further notice.

