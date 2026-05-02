To prevent flooding of crucial power substation, GMDA asks power utility to build a bundh

Gurugram: To prevent waterlogging at the 400 kV power substation in Daultabad, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has asked the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) to construct a ring bund around the substation, officials said on Thursday. Last year during monsoons, severe waterlogging occured at the power substation which was tackled by deploying heavy pumps, officials said. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the substation supplies power to the city including several residential sectors along Dwarka expressway and parts of old Gurugram. It also provides electricity to the Basai water treatment plant (WTP), which supplies 270 MLD water to the city out of total 670 MLD of water supplied by the GMDA.

Last year during monsoons, severe waterlogging occured at the power substation which was tackled by deploying heavy pumps, officials said.

In a letter dated April 22, Sanjeev Mann, chief town planner, GMDA asked HVPNL to construct a permanent ring bund around the Daultabad substation perimeter which will act as a primary flood barrier. The letter,seen by HT, mentioned that the bund should be designed to withstand the 100-year high flood level (HFL) of the Najafgarh catchment area.

Mann stated that advanced waterproofing for cable trenches and basement areas have been planned to prevent groundwater seepage into sensitive electrical bays.

“High-capacity, permanent dewatering pumps with independent power backups should be stationed at the substation’s lowest topographical points,” said Mann.

When asked about the matter, Hans Raj, executive engineer, HVPNL said that managing storm water was the responsibility of the GMDA. “This information has come to us at a very short notice as monsoons are just two months away. GMDA is responsible to prevent waterlogging in the area and at the substation,” he said.