Top cop directs SHOs to look out for illegal call centres

The police commissioner on Sunday directed station house officers (SHOs) to watch out for illegal call centres and warned of strict action if any such centres are found running in areas under their respective jurisdictions.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that it is not that difficult for an officer to find out illegal activities running in his area. “We have been focusing on curbing street crime. Fraud cases have been on the rise for the last few months. These illegal call centres are operational at night and are mostly operational from commercial spaces or residential areas. The police station concerned will have to be alert and keep a track on the movement of people at night,” he said.

Rao said most of the call centres provide pick and drop facility to their employees and give short breaks at night. “The employees move out during breaks and can easily be spotted near tea vendors and cigarette shops. This exercise needs ground working and activating sources in the areas,” he said.

Rao has also directed that assistant commissioner of police concerned, who are the nodal officers to keep track of illegal call centres, and other senior officials be informed about activities of any illegal call centres. “Such Illegal activities have reduced in the city since we have started raiding these operations and have arrested over 100 suspects in the last one year. The only challenge we are facing is getting victims on the record. We are working towards finding a way and have involved embassies in this regard,” he said.

The police said that Udyog Vihar, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road and residential areas near Sector 56 are on their radar.

The chief minister’s flying squad has busted six call centres and has recently conducting mapping of the areas from where illegal call centres were operating across the city. The officials involved in the raid said fake call centres have mushroomed in the city over the last six years and people have minted money by duping citizens of foreign countries, mostly the US and the UK.

Most of the suspects involved in running these call centres are repeat offenders and have been arrested multiple times, said officials. Most of them know one other, but not one of them has been convicted, said police.