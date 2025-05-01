Top marks and perfect pass rates: Haryana schools shine in 2024-25 ICSE, ISC results

Haryana’s 2024-25 ICSE and ISC results are nothing short of remarkable, with top schools across the state celebrating 100% pass rates and standout individual performances. From stellar marks in Chemistry to the highest scores in Commerce, the achievements of students and schools highlight a year of hard work, determination, and success. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results on Tuesday, setting the stage for a closer look at the top performers and their inspiring stories. Students celebrate their success after the ICSE Board Class X and XII results were declared in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Armaan Sehgal and Gauraangi Kapoor from the Commerce stream topped the ISC results at Scottish High International School, each scoring 99.5%. In the Humanities stream, Ekaksh Kohli achieved 99.25%, while Devang Pant from Science scored 98.5%. In ICSE, Class X students Armin Kaur and Siddharth Kapoor led with 98.4%. The school recorded a 100% pass rate in both exams, with 59% of ISC students scoring above 90%, and 93% scoring above 75%. In ICSE, 57% of students scored above 90%, and 93% scored 75% and above.

“I stayed consistent and focused on daily revision instead of cramming at the last minute. My teachers’ support made the process manageable,” said Armaan. Gauraangi added, “It wasn’t about chasing marks but about studying smart. I focused on my basics, which made a difference.”

Sudha Goyal, Principal of Scottish High, commented, “These results show what dedication and teamwork can achieve. Our students demonstrated admirable discipline, making us all proud.”

Lord Jesus Public School also boasted a 100% pass rate in both ICSE and ISC. Vaidik Upadhyay topped Class X with 96.16%, followed by Yuvraj Chauhan at 95%. In ISC Science, Aditya Sharma scored 96.6%, while in Commerce, Parth Verma achieved 94.8%. In Humanities, Tanisha Dudeja topped with 92.2%.

“I stayed focused and followed a clear routine. Despite struggling with History at first, I didn’t give up,” said Tanisha. Seema Sharma, Principal of Lord Jesus, praised the students for their sincerity and the structured guidance from teachers.

Orchids The International School, Golden Heights, also achieved a 100% pass rate in ICSE, with Gargi Gupta topping the school with 96.2%, excelling in Chemistry.

“I followed a disciplined schedule and regularly revised. The feedback from my teachers gave me the confidence to improve,” said Gargi. Principal Divya Dhirendra emphasized the importance of recognizing each student’s strengths to help them excel.

In a historic moment, Lt Atul Katarya Memorial School (LAKMS) celebrated its first ISC batch, with Shubham Gulia scoring 97.25% in Science. In Commerce, Yukta Saini topped with 95.5%. Mukti Suhag, Principal of LAKMS, said, “Our first ISC batch has exceeded expectations, setting a strong example for future students.”

In Class X at LAKMS, Vanshika Yadav topped with 98.4%, followed by Heman Prasad at 98.2%, and Kavya and Jaanvi shared third with 97%.

Overall, Haryana’s performance reflected national trends, with ICSE passing at 99.81% and ISC at 99.90%. Girls outperformed boys in both exams, with girls scoring a 99.92% pass rate in ICSE and 100% in ISC. The ICSE covered 67 subjects, and the ISC covered 47, including several Indian and foreign languages. Students from Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes achieved a 100% pass rate, while Scheduled Caste students had a 99.02% pass rate in ICSE and 100% in ISC.