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Heavy rain lashes Gurugram; traffic snarls, waterlogging and road cave-in reported

Waterlogging was reported in several residential localities, with inundated internal lanes disrupting movement

Updated on: Jul 28, 2026, 14:44:11 IST
By Mihika Shah, Gurugram
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Heavy rains lashed Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed the city under a red alert. Showers began around 12.15pm, triggering widespread traffic snarls and waterlogging across several parts of the city.

Slow-moving traffic was reported from several parts of Gurugram. (HT Photo)
Slow-moving traffic was reported from several parts of Gurugram. (HT Photo)

“Minor traffic disruptions were reported due to rain and waterlogging in several areas, but all our teams are on the ground to manage the traffic. The situation so far is under control,” assistant commissioner of police, traffic (headquarters and highways) Satpal Yadav told HT.

ALSO READ | Gurugram roads flooded as IMD sounds red alert for extremely heavy rainfall

Traffic snarls

Slow-moving traffic was reported from several parts of Gurugram, including Sikanderpur, IFFCO Chowk, Ashoka Marg in Sushant Lok Phase 1, and the stretch from Millennium City Centre Metro Station to Bakhtawar Chowk and even at parts of National Highway (NH) 48 towards Manesar.

ALSO READ | Heavy rain inundates roads, markets, disrupts traffic across Delhi, NCR

Waterlogging reported in residential areas

Waterlogging was reported in several residential localities, with inundated internal lanes disrupting movement.

A portion of service road in Sector 59 caved in on Tuesday (HT) (HT Photo)

Residents in Sector 59 reported that a portion of a service road near the Revenue Road caved in following the heavy rainfall. This is the sixth instance of a road cave-in reported in Gurugram during the current monsoon season.

A junior Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) official said the matter had come to the civic body’s notice and that officials would inspect the site before commenting further.

IMD has placed Gurugram, Faridabad, Sohna, Jhajjar and Sonipat under red alert. The weather department has cautioned that heavy spells could trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas. They added that rainfall activity is expected to weaken from July 30, till then a heavy spell forecast is there for the next 24 hours.

 
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