Gurugram: A third year engineering student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of a mall in DLF Phase 3 at about 4pm on Monday, Gurugram police said. Engineering student dies by suicide in Gurugram mall

Police said the deceased was about 20 years old and hailed from Hansi in Hisar district, where she was studying in an engineering college.

Investigators said the woman had come to Gurugram with her mother a few days back for an internship in a private firm in Udyog Vihar. Police said they were staying at a company allotted accommodation in DLF Phase 3.

As per police, the woman had reached the mall after leaving her office and took the extreme step. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the deceased’s mother had ruled out any foul play and told them that she was mentally stressed due to her studies for the last few months. “Further investigation is underway,” he added.