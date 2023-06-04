Gurugram: A transporter was shot at by three suspects at Sector 22 in Palam Vihar on Saturday as he had refused to pay extortion money, Gurugram police said on Sunday.

Ggm transporter shot at for refusing to pay extortion money

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the transporter, identified as Pritam Yadav (33), sustained a bullet injury in his hand after one of the suspects had opened fire from a close range.

According to investigators, the attack took place hardly 30 minutes after an extortion call where the suspects had demanded ₹5 lakh every month from the transport firm, but Yadav’s brother Parvesh had disconnected the call. Both the brothers run the firm together, they said.

Police said the three suspects reached the transport firm’s office from Dundahera in Udyog Vihar on a motorcycle and assaulted Parvesh. When Pritam tried to negotiate, one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and opened fire.

Investigators said soon after the firing, the suspects ran out of the office and attempted to escape. However, they could not start the motorcycle and left it there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per police, as the three suspects tried to run away, both the brothers, their two friends and staff who were at the office gave them a chase.

Police said the prime suspect, identified as Harsh alias Hunny, stumbled in his bid to escape and was overpowered, but the rest managed to escape.

Police said the incident unfolded between 12.30am to 1.30am on Saturday. They said the victims alerted the police control room after which a team from the Palam Vihar police station reached the spot and arrested Hunny.

Investigators said Parvesh had alleged that Hunny rang him on WhatsApp at about 1.40am on May 29 and threatened him to pay ₹5 lakh as extortion money, but he had disconnected the call.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On Friday, Hunny had called me again at about 11.54pm and was putting pressure to pay the extortion money or face dire consequences. He said our office will be attacked but I ignored him. But within 30 minutes, the three suspects barged into our office and opened fire,” Parvesh said in his police complaint.

An FIR was registered against the three suspects under Section 34 (common intention), 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at Palam Vihar police station on Saturday, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said all the three suspects were in an inebriated state at the time of incident. “It was purely a case of extortion. The remaining two suspects will be arrested at the earliest,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON