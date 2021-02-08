Truck on wrong side rams car, leaves one dead

A 32-year-old man was killed in an accident on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Badshahpur, after the car he was travelling in was rammed by a speeding truck moving on the wrong side of the road in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the collision took place around 3.15am, when Ashish Yadav, who ran a private company, was returning to his residence in Vatika India Next in Sector 82, near Kherki Daula, along with a friend. After the collision with the truck, the car hit the road divider and turned turtle due to the impact, said police.

The police said that Yadav was rushed to a private hospital on Sohna Road by his friend, who also hurt. She called an ambulance and the hospital staff informed the police.

The police said that his Honda City car was completely damaged due to the impact.

Vipin Kumar, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said, “The truck driver was driving on the wrong side and there was a massive head-on collision between the two vehicles. The man, who was driving, had sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital from where he was referred to another hospital in Sector 43, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The police said the driver of the truck fled the spot in his vehicle immediately after the incident. He is yet to be identified or arrested. “We have received a complaint from Captain Veer Singh Yadav, the father of the deceased, and have registered a case. The truck driver will also be nabbed soon. The man died of excessive bleeding and head injuries,” said Kumar.

Yadav’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination.

His father said that he received a call around 3.30am from his son’s friend, who called her using his phone. “My family members and I reached the hospital in Sector 43. My son was calling out for us and was in pain. After a few minutes, he was declared dead by the doctors,” he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Badshahpur police station against the truck driver. Police are scanning CCTV cameras to identify the truck.