gurugram news

Truck overturns on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram; Traffic disrupted briefly

  • The Gurugram traffic police, in a tweet, said the truck had been removed successfully from the main carriageway and the traffic was getting back to normal.
Visuals on ANI showed a truck lying overturned on the road, disrupting what appeared to be heavy traffic at that time.
Published on May 12, 2022 11:48 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A truck overturned on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram, Haryana on Thursday, leading to traffic woes, reported news agency ANI.

Visuals on ANI showed a truck lying overturned on the road, disrupting what appeared to be heavy traffic at that time.

No reports of casualties or injuries were reported at the time of filing this report. The cause behind what led to the overturning of the truck is yet to be known.

The Gurugram traffic police, in a tweet, said the truck had been removed successfully from the main carriageway and the traffic was getting back to normal.

It added the situation on the ground is being managed by the concerned teams. They also tweeted a video, showing cleared roads.

Thursday, May 12, 2022
