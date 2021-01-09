Two booked for assaulting driver in Sector 38

The police on Friday night booked two men for allegedly assaulting a man following an argument over allowing the passage of their vehicle on the service lane of Sector 38.

The police said the suspects abused and assaulted the victim and later threw bricks on his car, as a result of which one of its window glasses got shattered.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that the victim, Parvin Kumar Dhankhar, is a resident of Panipat, who runs a paying guest accommodation in Sector 38 for the last two years. “On Friday, around 8.40pm, Dhankhar, along with one of his friends in his XUV 500, were going for a meeting. When they were on the Sector 38 service lane, two men in another SUV started honking from behind,” he said.

Dhankhar said that the lane was congested and a vehicle carrying construction material had got stuck. As a result, he could not give passage to the SUV. “The driver kept honking and after a few minutes, they started banging my car from behind. I got down to speak to them. They caught hold of me and started assaulting me,” he said.

The police said the complainant later boarded his car and drove towards Sector 38 police station. However, the suspects intercepted his car and threw bricks on it.

“The glass window got damaged and my friend and I got injured. My laptop kept on the rear side was also damaged by the bricks. I drove straight to the Sadar police station to complaint against the suspects,” said Dhankhar.

The police said the suspects have been identified but are yet to be arrested. They are residents of Islampur village in Sector 38.

Yadav said that the suspects knew the victim from before as they used to go to the same gym earlier. “We are verifying if there is any personal enmity between them,” he said.

A case under sections 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sadar police station on Friday night.