Two directors of Ansal Buildwell Limited and their general manager were booked for allegedly cheating a homebuyer of over ₹1 crore, Gurugram police said on Monday, adding that though the complaint in this regard was submitted on October 18 last year, a case was registered only on Saturday evening after an initial inquiry and on the directions of senior police officers. Two directors, GM of realty firm booked for cheating homebuyer of ₹ 1 crore

According to police, buyer Amit Goel has complained that since 2012, he paid more than ₹1 crore to Ansal Buildwell Ltd. as payment for an apartment in Ansal Crown Heights in Sector 80, Faridabad. However, even after 11 years, he has not been provided the apartment, police said, quoting Goel’s complaint.

On Goel’s complaint, an FIR was registered directors Shobhit Charla, Sanjeev Guleria and general manager Vishal Sehgal under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station on Saturday evening, said police.

Goel, a resident of Sector 14, also claimed that he has been paying a monthly EMI of more than ₹1 lakh against the home loan and was under mental and financial duress as he was neither getting his money back nor the property, said investigators.

They said Goel has claimed that the developers were liable to repay him ₹2.02 crore, calculated as the amount paid towards the flat along with 12% annual interest.

Goel. when contacted, said he was in hospital and could not speak immediately.

The two directors were not available for comment.

General manager Sehgal said Goel never defaulted on making payments, nor were there any problems with documentation.

“The project was delayed by several years. It was to be completed by 2015, but now we estimate that it will be ready within another year,” he said.

Sehgal said 650 units are to be built in eight towers in the housing project. “Four of the towers are 95% complete. We expect all towers to be ready and handed over within six months. The other four towers are 75% complete. They will take another year,” he said, adding some buyers have defaulted in payments to the tune of at least ₹10 crore.

Sehgal said they ran into further trouble after 60 buyers moved the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission over the delay and the forum ordered that the buyers be compensated along with 12% annual interest.

“Buyers want that amount immediately. But we are making efforts to complete the project and hand over flats to them; after that, we can keep paying the compensation. All these issues are leading to further litigations,” he said.

Kapil Ahlawat, assistant commissioner of police (Old Gurugram), said an FIR has just been registered. “Let the investigation proceed first,” he said. HT has seen a copy of the FIR.