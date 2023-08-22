Two dead after falling off Iffco Chowk U-turn flyover

Two people returning home after work were flung to their death from the Iffco Chowk u-turn flyover when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle from behind around 10.30pm, police officers said on Tuesday. The police have registered a case against the SUV driver but have yet to arrest him, said officers.

The deceased were identified as Harsh Khattar, 22, who hailed from Gujarat, and Suman Chaudhary, 21, who was from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Both were executives in a textile firm in Manesar and lived in rented accommodations in the city, said officers. Khattar, who lived in Sector 39, was going to drop Chaudhary at her home when the accident occurred, said officers.

According to the police, they received a call about the accident from a passerby, following which a police team from DLF Phase 2 arrived on the scene. The victims were taken to a private hospital, where doctors pronounced them brought dead, said officers.

According to the police, Chaudhary’s phone had received a call from her mother at 10pm.

At 10.30pm, according to a preliminary investigation, the two of them were travelling from Manesar to Sukhrali in Sector 18 to drop Chaudhary when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding SUV on the Iffco Chowk U-turn flyover, flinging both riders off the flyover, said a police officer associated with the case.

According to Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police, both riders fell 20 feet to death. Vehicles below the flyover had to apply hard brakes when the bodies fell on the road. “We are conducting an investigation and are analysing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident. The SUV driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle on the accident site. We have impounded the SUV,” said Dahiya.

Dahiya said the SUV driver had been identified and that a case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving),427 (causing damage), and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 2 police station.

Both victims’ families were notified, and Choudhary’s body was handed over to her mother after the autopsy on Tuesday, said the police.

