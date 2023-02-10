Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two foreign nationals held for duping Gurugram woman

Two foreign nationals held for duping Gurugram woman

Updated on Feb 10, 2023 11:58 PM IST

ACP Sangwan said in December, the suspect told her that he was coming to India to meet her. Later, he said that he was apprehended by customs officials at the Mumbai airport and asked for ₹39,700 for his release. He said customs officials caught him because he was carrying excess cash and expensive gifts

Gurugram, India-February 10, 2023: Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP crime addressed a press conference, the 02 accused of Nigerian origin were arrested for befriending women through a matrimonial website, and app and duping them with money by taking them into confidence, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 10 February 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
ByLeena Dhankhar

Police on Friday arrested two Nigerian nationals from Delhi and Gurugram for allegedly duping several women after befriending them on matrimonial and dating apps, said police.

According to police, a Gurugram resident approached the police on January 14 after she was allegedly duped of 55,000 by a man whom she met on a dating site.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the victim met with a man, identified as Alex, on a dating app in December last year. He introduced himself as a German national and said he was a commercial pilot. “Initially, the suspect introduced himself as a businessman who deals with saffron and asked her to invest 40,000 for good returns. The victim had invested 15,000,” he said.

ACP Sangwan said in December, the suspect told her that he was coming to India to meet her. Later, he said that he was apprehended by customs officials at the Mumbai airport and asked for 39,700 for his release. He said customs officials caught him because he was carrying excess cash and expensive gifts.

“The victim transferred the money but the suspect again called her and asked for more money. She felt suspicious and refused to pay any more money on which he threatened to edit her photos and circulate them on social media,” the ACP added.

Police said a case was registered under Section 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66D of the Information Technology (IT) Act at the Cyber Crime police station on January 17.

ACP Sangwan said the suspects were traced to Delhi and Gurugram and were arrested. They have been identified as Obi Alex and Odua Christopher Chukuridi alias Sunny.

During their interrogation, the suspects revealed that they befriended women after making fake profiles on social media platforms and matrimonial sites and extorted money.

“The suspects have cheated many women on the pretext of being caught by the customs department at the Mumbai airport due to excessive cash and expensive goods,” ACP Sangwan added.

Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar

