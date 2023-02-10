Two foreign nationals held for duping Gurugram woman

Police on Friday arrested two Nigerian nationals from Delhi and Gurugram for allegedly duping several women after befriending them on matrimonial and dating apps, said police.

According to police, a Gurugram resident approached the police on January 14 after she was allegedly duped of ₹55,000 by a man whom she met on a dating site.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the victim met with a man, identified as Alex, on a dating app in December last year. He introduced himself as a German national and said he was a commercial pilot. “Initially, the suspect introduced himself as a businessman who deals with saffron and asked her to invest ₹40,000 for good returns. The victim had invested ₹15,000,” he said.

ACP Sangwan said in December, the suspect told her that he was coming to India to meet her. Later, he said that he was apprehended by customs officials at the Mumbai airport and asked for ₹39,700 for his release. He said customs officials caught him because he was carrying excess cash and expensive gifts.

“The victim transferred the money but the suspect again called her and asked for more money. She felt suspicious and refused to pay any more money on which he threatened to edit her photos and circulate them on social media,” the ACP added.

Police said a case was registered under Section 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66D of the Information Technology (IT) Act at the Cyber Crime police station on January 17.

ACP Sangwan said the suspects were traced to Delhi and Gurugram and were arrested. They have been identified as Obi Alex and Odua Christopher Chukuridi alias Sunny.

During their interrogation, the suspects revealed that they befriended women after making fake profiles on social media platforms and matrimonial sites and extorted money.

“The suspects have cheated many women on the pretext of being caught by the customs department at the Mumbai airport due to excessive cash and expensive goods,” ACP Sangwan added.

