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    Two killed, four injured in car-autorickshaw collision on Delhi-Alwar highway

    Police said the Alto driver allegedly fled after the crash, which left both vehicles severely damaged near Nuh.

    Published on: Jun 15, 2026 8:29 AM IST
    By Sampurna Panigrahi
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    Two people were killed and four others seriously injured after a Maruti Suzuki Alto allegedly collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw on the Delhi-Alwar highway (NH-248A) in Nuh district on Sunday morning, police said.

    Two killed, four injured in car-autorickshaw collision on Delhi-Alwar highway
    Two killed, four injured in car-autorickshaw collision on Delhi-Alwar highway

    The accident took place around 8 am near Akera police station area when the auto-rickshaw was travelling from Nuh towards Badkali Chowk. According to eyewitnesses, the Alto, being driven at a high speed, rammed into the oncoming auto, police said.

    The impact left the auto-rickshaw completely mangled, while the car veered off the road and landed nearly 15 metres away in roadside bushes. The car was also extensively damaged, officers added.

    Locals helped rescue the passengers from the wreckage. The victims were taken to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nuh, where doctors declared two of them dead, police told HT. Police identified the deceased as Dilshad, a resident of Shahpur Ghagas in Nagina, and Farhan, a resident of Tai village.

    The four injured, identified as auto driver Ali Mohammad of Mewli village, Tayyab of Tai village, Nathu and Vikram, from Madhya Pradesh, were later referred to PGIMS Rohtak for further treatment, according to police.

    Eyewitnesses told the police that the car driver fled the spot after the crash, abandoning the vehicle. A case has been registered under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)and efforts are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the collision, police added.

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