Two minors drown in water body inside Ambience Golf Club

Two minor boys drowned in a water body at the Ambience Golf Club in DLF Phase-III on Thursday, said police. Preliminary investigation shows that both the boys had snuck inside the premises and had entered the water to have a bath. Rescue workers in action (HT)

The victims were aged 10 and 12 and were residents of Nathupur in DLF Phase-III. The father of one of the victims is a sanitation worker, while the other’s father is a daily-wage worker.

Gurugram police said they received a call about the incident at 7.07pm after the two other boys informed their parents about the drowning, following which they alerted the police control room.

Following this rescue workers, police and fire officials reached the spot. “Both the bodies were fished out within half an hour. Rescue workers tried to resuscitate them by administering CPR but were declared dead. Both bodies were shifted to the government mortuary where autopsies will be carried out on Friday after which they will be handed over to the concerned families,” said Sandeep Turan, public relation officer of Gurugram police.

A preliminary investigation, Turan said, indicated that the children had snuck inside the golf course premises by scaling the peripheral wall to have a bath in the water body.

“They lost balance after entering the water body, which had a steep slope, and thus drowned accidentally,” he said.

The waterbody is situated between the golf course and is unsecured.

It was not immediately clear what time they had entered the water. No foul play is suspected, according to police.

HT reached out to the real estate for a comment, but they refused to comment, citing that the entire club was handed over to the residents at least eight years back for running it.