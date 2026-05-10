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Two Punjab men arrested in firing at Rahul Fazilpuria aide’s house

Investigators said the attack was allegedly orchestrated over a financial dispute involving a gangster and singer Rahul Fazilpuria.

Published on: May 10, 2026 03:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Gurugram Police on Saturday arrested two men from Punjab for allegedly opening fire outside the house of Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria’s aide, Saurabh Yadav, in Sector 45 earlier this month, an incident in which a police constable was injured.

Police said the accused from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district allegedly targeted Saurabh Yadav on the night of May 2. (HT Photo)

Police said the accused, both from the Tarn Taran district in Punjab, were arrested by teams of the crime branches of Sectors 40, 39 and 17. Investigators alleged that the two came to Sector 45 on the night of May 2 to target Yadav, who is the event coordinator of singer Rahul Fazilpuria.

During the incident, gunshots were fired outside the house and constable Kulbir, who was deployed there for security, sustained injuries after bullets grazed his hand and leg. He was discharged after treatment, police said.

Investigators said the attack was linked to a financial dispute between Fazilpuria and a gangster who allegedly orchestrated the firing. Earlier, four men were arrested for allegedly conducting reconnaissance and assisting the shooters with weapons, vehicles and local support.

 
gurugram police
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