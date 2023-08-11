Two suspects in Nuh violence held after gunfight in Tauru

Gurugram: Two suspects wanted for their alleged involvement in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh district last week were arrested on Thursday after a brief gunfight with a 10-member police team.

The suspects were identified as Munfeed Khan and Saikul Khan, both hailing from Gawarka village in Tauru. Police said at least five rounds of fire were exchanged and the gunfight lasted for about an hour before they were taken into custody.

According to investigators, the two suspects tried to evade the police at the Silhko hillocks and opened fire at the police team. One of them sustained a bullet injury in his leg as the police retaliated. Police added that one country-made pistol and a motorbike were seized from their possession.

Police said they received a tip-off that two suspects wanted in the communal clash were coming to Tauru from Rajasthan, where they had been hiding for the last one week.

“A team led by Sandeep Mor, in-charge Tauru crime investigation agency (CIA), had set up a check post and barricaded the route. The two suspects, who were on a motorcycle, tried to escape after seeing police deployment. When we chased them, they resorted to firing on the police team and we retaliated. One of the suspects got injured in the return fire,” Nuh superintendent of police Narendra Bijarniya said.

Police said they have identified areas where a few more suspects are camping and raids have been conducted by the crime teams in Nuh, Hathin in Palwal and Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Police said Munfeed, who received a bullet injury, has been admitted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar for treatment.

Six people were killed and 88 injured after an attack on a Hindu religious procession last Monday triggered communal clashes across Nuh district, which quickly spread to Gurugram and other neighbouring cities.

Police said 57 cases have been registered in connection with the violence and 199 people have already been arrested.

