Udyog Vihar building collapse: Committee holds contractor, company responsible

A five-member committee, which investigated the collapse of a dilapidated building in Udyog Vihar Phase 1 while it was being demolished on October 3, killing two daily wagers and injuring two more, has held company and contractor responsible for the incident.

In the report submitted on Tuesday, the committee said the occupancy certificate was issued to the company that owned building for manufacturing winter clothing in 2005.

Officials said the team inspected the site on October 4 and observed that the front portion of building was partially standing while the rear portion had collapsed. On inquiring with nearby vendors, the team found out that building was not in use for the last two or three years, but the demolition work started only 20 days ago, said officials.

The daily wage workers carrying out the demolition work was living in the rear of the building and had already demolished the second floor and parts of the first floor roof. It was while they were working on the first floor on October 3 that the building collapsed on them.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said the five-member committee, headed by subdivisional magistrate Ravinder Yadav, contacted nearby building owners to glean more information about the incident but no one came forward. “No one appeared before the committee. The executive director appeared before the committee on October 7, with all relevant documents and said they had given a contract for demolition to a private contractor on August 24 and the work was to commence on or before October 15,” he said.

Yadav said the workers who died were not workers registered under the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (HBOCWWB), hence a benefit scheme of ₹2.50 lakh will be paid to the nominated dependent of each deceased labourer under the death benefit scheme for unregistered workers. “The amount will be paid to them after the dependent of the deceased apply for the same,” he said.

The committee in its report also said it was observed that malba was collected on the ground floor roof, due to weight of the which it sagged and ultimately collapsed.

“Also, the document submitted in the shape of an agreement is silent about the terms and conditions with regard to deploying trained/skilled labour and safety of labour during the execution of work at site. Hence, the prime facie committee is of the opinion that the company and the contractor are jointly responsible for the incident /lapse ,” the report said.

Police on October 4 had booked the building owner and two contractors on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. No arrest was made and notices were served to them and they appeared before the police.

Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of police, said the suspects provided all documents required for the investigation. “We were waiting for the committee’s report following which further action will be taken against the suspects,” he said.

The company owner and contractors could not be reached for comment.

