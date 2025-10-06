Vacant plot turns into garbage hotspot in Gurugram sector 81

A stretch of Revenue Road near Vipul Lavanya condominium in Gurugram’s Sector 81 has become a dumping ground, with a vacant plot now buried under mounting piles of garbage. Locals allege that the waste has been accumulating for over a year, transforming the area into a massive dump yard, severely affecting thousands of locals living nearby.

Despite repeated complaints from residents to Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), the issue remains unresolved, further deepening residents’ frustration, they add.

Meanwhile, the civic officials have assured to address the issue ahead of Diwali. Notably, residents are grappling with the stench, unsightly waste as the garbage continues to accumulate in the same spot.

Locals allege that the situation has spiralled out of control, with trucks continuously arriving to deposit more waste.

“Initially, the Municipal Corporation would send clean up trucks, but now even the few trucks that used to come seem incapable of handling the scale of the issue,” said Dr Satya Sahay, resident of Lavanya Apartments in sector 81.

“It started as a small issue but over time, it has become a monstrous problem for all the residents,” she added.

KL Verma, a resident of Sector 81 and president, Microtek Greenburg Society, said, “At times, plastic waste is burnt at the site, further exacerbating the health risks by releasing toxic fumes into the air.”

He also pointed out the increased risks of diseases like malaria and dengue, as the stagnant waste has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, Hitendra Sharma, joint commissioner of MCM, assured of addressing the issue immediately. “We are committed to resolving the matter and will ensure action is taken within the next 24 to 48 hours for the benefit of local residents,” he said, while attributing the delay to a sanitation workers’ shortage during the festive week.

He, however, said that the full workforce has now resumed duties. “The area will be cleaned and restored before Diwali.”