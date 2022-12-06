Vends demolished, road encroachments removed in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar

An enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday carried out a demolition and sealing drive in Palam Vihar and razed several vends in the Vyapar Kendra market.

The enforcement team also removed encroachments made on the road space by house owners near the market. Offices created illegally in the stilts of residential houses were also sealed during the drive, DTCP said.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said they received a complaint regarding these encroachments and illegal constructions on the CM’s grievance portal. “The complaint was verified and it was found that several persons had carried out construction in violation of rules. Our teams demolished the illegal vends in the market and sealed offices constructed without any sanction,” he said.

Giving details of the properties against which action was taken, Madholia said a licensed road was encroached on by the owners of two houses near gate no 7 of Vyapar Kendra, and these encroachments were also demolished.

Two illegal property dealers offices constructed in the stilts of residential plots were sealed, he said.

One juice shop, one vend selling tobacco products and a fruit and vegetable shop were among the structures that were demolished, he said.

DTCP officials said four shops on the third floor of the Vyapar Kendra Market were sealed as the owners of these shops had demolished the internal wall and was trying to turn these shops into a single shop.

“We are going to take further action on complaints filed by residents of private colonies, particularly pertaining to encroachment of roads and common areas in markets. Walking on the road has become extremely difficult as no space is left by the encroachers but this will not be tolerated. We appeal to residents to come forward and inform us about such violations,” said Madholia.

Vinod Rana, president, Palam Vihar Vyapar Mandir Market Association, said their market has the least number of encroachments and residents and shop owners were fairly disciplined as compared to other markets across the city.

“The shops are small and sometimes the owners keep their wares outside on display. Covid has caused heavy losses to traders and the authorities must give them some leeway. Notices should be issued before such action is taken,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON