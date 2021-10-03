Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Victory of farmers, failure of govt: Deepender Singh Hooda on paddy procurement
gurugram news

Victory of farmers, failure of govt: Deepender Singh Hooda on paddy procurement

Published on Oct 03, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda (HT File)
ANI | By hindustantimes.com

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday termed the commencement of the procurement of Kharif crops in Punjab and Haryana from today as the "victory of farmers" and said that the government has failed as they kept postponing the date of procurement.

Speaking to ANI here, Hooda said: "Government kept changing the date of procurement of Kharif crops. But when farmers started agitating against the postponement of the government's decision, it decided the date in haste."

"It is a victory of farmers and they are being paid for their hard work. The government failed as they kept postponing the date of procurement," the Congress leader said.

Earlier, the Centre government had postponed the purchase of paddy in Punjab and Haryana from October 1 to October 11.

But amid protests in Punjab and Haryana over the delay in paddy procurement, MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday informed that the procurement will start from today in both states. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress paddy procurement
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gurugram: Residents protest against demolition drives, officials defend move

DHBVN launches surcharge waiver scheme for electricity consumers

Gurugram: 4 candidates in fray for bypolls to ward 34

Gurugram: Alleged robbers shoot at police in Bajghera, three held
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP