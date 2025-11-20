Violations of Grap 3 spotted at multiple Gurugram construction sites

Despite the enforcement of GRAP 3 across Delhi NCR, construction activity continued at multiple private sites even as the city’s air quality index (AQI) touched 300 on Wednesday, placing it in the poor category. Non-essential construction and demolition (C and D) work is banned under the current stage of the Graded Response Action Plan, yet work was found ongoing in sectors 46, 53 and 57. Construction work continues in Sector 57 near Artemis Hospital on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Under GRAP 3, only critical public projects, including metro work, hospitals and infrastructure linked to national security, are exempt. Civic agencies are required to conduct strict inspections, seize visibly polluting vehicles, and ensure dust control at all active C and D locations.

In Sector 57’s H Block, near Artemis Hospital, a residential building was seen under construction in clear violation of GRAP 3 provisions. Workers at the site lacked helmets and masks, and the plot did not have green cover, dust screens or safety barricades. When contacted, the project owner, Ashok Yadav, said he was unaware of the restrictions. “I will stop the work instantly. I thought construction was allowed for residential buildings. It was urgent work,” he said, adding that the company is registered in his name.

Residents said construction had become a daily nuisance. “Residents have been facing significant problems and daily inconvenience due to the ongoing construction. Whether it’s morning, evening, or even midnight, work continues at odd hours without any regulation. There are no safety measures in place and no sense of responsibility from the builders,” said Jayam Bansal, a resident of Sector 57.

Sarita Devi, a senior citizen from Sector 46, said dust levels had risen sharply in her neighbourhood. “There are multiple houses being constructed in the area. The roads and roadsides are full of dust. Even if a car drives by at speed, it raises a huge dust cloud. Still, no one is asking these people to stop construction,” she said.

Krishan Kumar, Regional Officer at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said multiple teams were conducting regular inspections. “Smaller projects, however, fall under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) or the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM),” he said.

Environmentalists pointed to persistent lapses. “Trucks are often seen leaving construction sites without washing their tyres, spreading dust across the city. Many sites use portable generator sets that run on polluting fuel. Activities like stone cutting and ‘sariya’ grinding further add to pollution,” said Ruchika Sethi, founder of Clean Air Bharat, who added that workers remain exposed without helmets or masks.

A senior MCG official, requesting anonymity, said daily water sprinkling was underway and that red zones had been identified for priority action. The civic body earlier said 10 truck-mounted anti-smog guns were expected by the end of November, with delays tied to pending approvals.