Woman duped into donating kidney over ‘job for husband’

Faridabad police started an investigation on Thursday after a woman filed a complaint that she donated her kidney after she was promised that her husband would be given a government job, but the people she gave her kidney to did not uphold their end of the bargain.

“The complainant, a Ballabhgarh resident, had connected with the suspects after she saw an advertisement on a social media website. She said that the suspects promised to get her husband a government job if she donated one of her kidneys to a Delhi resident and also posed as his wife. While the transplant was successfully conducted in a private hospital in Sector 16, Faridabad, the suspects did not fulfil their promise. She has also accused hospital of connivance,” said Mahendra Verma, assistant commissioner of police of Faridabad, who was directed by Vikas Arora, commissioner of police, to investigate the case.

Verma said they are conducting an investigation and have recorded statement of the complainant.

“The suspects called and promised that my husband would get a government job. I saw it as a ticket to secure our future and agreed. They made me impersonate the wife of a Delhi-based man, who would get my kidney, and they even got a fake Aadhaar card made for me. They tried to get the operation done in hospitals in Delhi first, but when they couldn’t, they got it done here in Faridabad. According to the deal, I donated my kidney but my husband did not get any job and I realised I was cheated,” said the woman.

A case is yet to be registered in this matter, said police officers.

