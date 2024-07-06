Woman killed, 1 hurt after being run over by tractor

A woman died and a motorcyclist from whom she had possibly taken lift was injured after being run over by a tractor carrying construction and demolition waste at Rajiv Nagar in Sector 12 on the evening of July 1, police reported on Saturday, adding that the driver was trying to overtake the motorcycle. Efforts to identify the deceased woman are ongoing. The motorcyclist fled the scene with her belongings. (File Photo)

According to police, the incident took place at about 8.30pm on July 1. The identity of the deceased woman was yet to be ascertained as the motorcyclist panicked after the incident and fled from the spot, a senior police officer aware of the matter added.

“The tractor driver had tried to overtake them. The motorcyclist lost control and tumbled. While the motorcyclist fell towards the footpath sustaining minor injuries, the woman fell onto the road and was run over by the tractor’s trolley, resulting in her death,” he said.

Efforts to identify the deceased woman are ongoing. The motorcyclist fled the scene with her belongings, including a bag and mobile phone handed to him by locals who assumed he was her relative.

Station house officer of Sector 14 police station, inspector Anil Kumar, said that the 38-year-old tractor driver Pappu Kumar was arrested on Saturday.

“He hails from Alwar, Rajasthan and was living at Sheetla Colony, Sector 5 in Gurugram. The tractor was seized from the spot soon after the accident,” he said.

Kumar mentioned that they are examining CCTV footage to trace the motorcyclist and ascertain the woman’s identity. The footage revealed the faces of both the woman and the motorcyclist but did not capture the motorcycle’s registration number. “The woman had probably taken a lift from him to reach somewhere,” the SHO said, adding that even the eye witnesses did not note the motorcycle’s registration number.

An FIR was lodged against the tractor driver at the Sector 14 police station on Friday based on a complaint by an eyewitness, Mahesh Das. The charges include sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.