Woman robbed of bag with 10 lakh jewellery in Sector 10; probe on

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly robbed of a bag containing jewellery worth ₹10 lakh by two unidentified men in Gurugram Sector 10 on Wednesday.

The woman, Kailash Devi, had gone to a jeweller along with her nephew on a scooter, to repair her jewellery. The two suspects, who were on a motorbike, started following them from there. As soon as Devi got down from her nephew’s scooter near her house in Sector 10, the men snatched her bag and fled towards the nearby market, the police said on Thursday.

In her police compliant, Devi said that the incident took place around 3.30pm on Wednesday. Devi said she saw only one of the snatchers as the other person was wearing a helmet.

Naveen Kumar, the nephew of the victim, said that he tried to chase down the suspects, but they took advantage of the traffic jam and fled towards the market in Sector 10. “We are trying to get CCTV footage from a few locations, to identify the suspects. They followed us from the jewellery shop, but we did not notice them,” Kumar said.

The police have registered a case against the bike-borne duo under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (common intention), and an investigation is underway.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that his teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area, and the registration number of the bike used by the suspects is fake. “Snatching gangs have resurfaced, and we have identified at least four suspects. Three of them have been arrested... We are also scanning records of bail jumpers and proclaimed offenders to check if they are involved in the snatching cases,” Rao said.