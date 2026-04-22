Work begins on state-run women’s hostel in Gurugram Sector 9

The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has started construction of a working women hostel in Sector 9 that will accommodate around 125 women working in the city, officials said. Estimated ₹25 crore project will accommodate 125 residents, adding capacity as city currently has just one govt-run working women hostel. (HT)

Officials said the construction tender was awarded in February this year and work has now begun. The project, estimated to cost around ₹25 crore, is expected to be completed in two years.

The hostel will be built on one acre of land and will have 60 rooms, along with facilities such as a canteen, library and dormitory. Parking space for around 53 cars will be provided in the stilt area, along with two-wheeler parking.

A senior HSVP official said the hostel is located within walking distance of the proposed metro station at Basai village pond. “The construction of hostel will be completed in next two years and by that time it is expected that metro services will also become operation in the city. The hostel inmates will benefit from metro connectivity as well,” the official said.

At present, the city has only one working women hostel in Civil Lines, forcing many women to rely on private paying guest accommodation and guest houses.

Officials said the government-run hostel will offer relatively cheaper accommodation.

Vimaldeep Singh, executive engineer, GMDA, said multiple development works are underway. “The working women hostel will be completed in next two years, and it will provide good quality accomodation to the working women,” he said.