Work on Dhanwapur underpass to be completed soon: Dy CM Chautala

Updated on Oct 14, 2022 04:14 AM IST

The Dhanwapur railway underpass is being developed in Sector 104 and will benefit residents living on both sides of the railway track. The underpass will connect Old Gurugram with new sectors along the Dwarka expressway

Dushyant Chautala, who was addressing a rally in Dhanwapur late on Wednesday evening, said that he will soon obtain a progress report on the underpass project from different departments. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondent

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that work on the Dhanwapur underpass will be completed soon and he will personally monitor the progress of the project. The Dhanwapur railway underpass is being developed in Sector 104 and will benefit residents living on both sides of the railway track. The underpass will connect Old Gurugram with new sectors along the Dwarka expressway. The Deputy CM also said that work on the Dwarka expressway will be completed by next year.

Chautala, who was addressing a rally in Dhanwapur late on Wednesday evening, said that he will soon obtain a progress report on the underpass project from different departments.

The deputy CM further informed that the auction of the first phase of the Global City project will commence next month. “The auction of the Global City project will also commence next month and this project will result in major economic development and employment generation,” he said. “We are also working to resolve the Najafgarh drain issue which causes waterlogging in a number of villages. We are pursuing this matter with the Delhi and central governments,” he added.

In a separate development, the district administration on Thursday said that the monthly grievance committee meeting will be held on Friday at the Freedom Fighters Hall in Civil Lines. The meeting will be chaired by state agriculture minister JP Dalal. Thirteen complaints listed by city residents will be heard during the meeting, officials said.

The district administration also said that Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh will chair a meeting of the district coordination committee on Friday. He will also inaugurate the CT Scan and MRI facility at Civil Hospital in Sector 10. He is also scheduled to inspect the road between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk.

Friday, October 14, 2022
