Zero-fatality plan maps 23 black spots, pushes speed control steps in Gurugram

Speeding, rash driving and dangerous overtaking remain among the top violations behind road crash fatalities, with the district’s road safety committee identifying 23 accident-prone spots that saw 53 deaths in 49 fatal crashes over the past two years, according to its annual “zero fatalities” action plan. Data gaps remain in 55 fatal cases while 407 deaths had no specific offence link, prompting calls for better crash reporting and design fixes. (HT Archive)

The plan recorded 636 traffic-related fatalities between 2023 and 2024. Of these, 88 were linked to speeding, 32 to rash driving, 19 to dangerous overtaking, 13 to zig-zag driving, six to wrong-way driving and five each to drunken driving and wrongfully parked vehicles. As many as 407 fatalities did not correlate with specific driving offences, while 55 cases had no data.

Of the 49 fatal crashes at the 23 identified spots, 36 were attributed to speeding and rash driving. Speeding triggered fatal crashes at 19 locations, while rash driving was prominent at 10 points, dangerous overtaking at seven and zig-zag driving at six. Thirteen black spots were on the Delhi-Jaipur-Gurugram (NH 48) expressway, accounting for 29 fatal crashes and 31 deaths. Four state highway points saw eight fatal crashes, while two locations on the Delhi Western Peripheral expressway and the Gurugram-Alwar Highway reported four crashes and four deaths.

Studies in 2023 showed 51% of road network lengths had speeds below 30 kmph and 11% above 60 kmph. Officials said traffic calming measures such as speed humps, roundabouts and raised pedestrian crossings will be implemented in phases. GMDA officials said 432 ANPR cameras will be installed at 28 high-traffic locations by December 2026 under phase II of the CCTV network.

Traffic police data showed 103,000 overspeeding challans issued in 2025, up from 17,122 in 2024, with 100 of 1,112 crashes in 2025 linked to overspeeding. The city’s 129 roads were linked to digital speed limit warnings on Google Maps in November. Officials said “speed management” strategies, including better signage, improved road design and expanded speed camera enforcement, will be adopted this year.